Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available at Spectrum Health locations

Spectrum Health will be offering walk-in opportunities to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday through Saturday at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic and the 60th Street clinic.

Walk-in clinics will be held at the following dates and times:

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine also are available at this location on a walk-in basis for those that have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior.

4700 60th St. SE

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

First-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at 60th Street. No appointment is necessary. Those aged 16 and 17 also may participate at all clinics offering Pfizer vaccines but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For additional clinic locations and availability, visit Spectrum Health’s website or call 833-734-0016.