Weil Foot & Ankle acquires West Michigan practice

Weil Foot & Ankle Institute finalized an agreement to acquire Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan.

“This is an exciting time in podiatry as Weil Foot & Ankle welcomes a highly regarded practice in a neighboring state into our growing family,” said Dr. Lowell Weil Jr., CEO of Weil Foot & Ankle. “The clinical excellence and passion provided by the physicians of Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan will be a great addition to the innovation, award-winning research and care currently offered by WFAI. Additionally, their doctors and team members are just really good people.”

Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan has nine physicians — eight podiatrists and an orthopedic surgeon — providing care at six clinic locations from the lakeshore to Grand Rapids. All are licensed to diagnose and treat all foot and ankle conditions and injuries.

“We at Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan are pleased to join Weil Foot & Ankle,” said Dr. Michael David, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at FASWM. “The rapidly changing health care landscape makes it difficult for independent providers or small medical groups to remain viable. As a result, we sought to become part of an organization that can enhance the excellent care that we provide to our patients without losing a personalized patient experience. Joining Weil Foot & Ankle will benefit our patients’ care by adding more services, new technologies and providing access to research opportunities that will benefit those we treat.”