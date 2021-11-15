West Michigan hospitals graded on safety

The Leapfrog Group released its grading of West Michigan hospitals backed by the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM).

Eighty-eight Michigan hospitals received letter grades, with 35 earning an “A,” 28 earning a “B,” 17 earning a “C,” and two receiving a “D,” bringing Michigan into the top 10 states for highest level of patient safety.

West Michigan hospitals receiving an “A” grade included University of Michigan Health-West, Mercy Health St. Mary’s, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and North Ottawa Community Health System.

“We are very proud of all of our staff for their consistently excellent care for patients in West Michigan,” said Dr. Ronald Grifka, chief medical officer of University of Michigan Health-West. “It is encouraging to see this superb care recognized by the nationwide Leapfrog organization, as every employee contributes to our mission of relentlessly advancing health to serve West Michigan.”

The Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report gives letter grades to hospitals across the country based on over 30 national measures, including preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections and surgery problems. Grades also are given on staff measures, including responsiveness of staff, having enough qualified medical professionals and communication between staff members, doctors and nurses.

Hospitals are graded twice annually, once in the spring and again in the fall.

“Preventable medical errors are costly to patients and the Hospital Safety Grade is a great tool to understand which hospitals are dedicated to keeping patients safe,” said Bret Jackson, EAM president. “On behalf of the EAM and our members, we commend the ‘A’ hospitals for their efforts in keeping Michigan safe, especially during these difficult times.”

Local B-grade recipients included Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Holland Hospital. Mercy Health Muskegon received a “C” grade.

“The Leapfrog Group thanks the health care workers in Michigan and nationwide who work so hard for their communities. It’s important we recognize excellence, especially in times like these. But it’s also important to know when hospitals fall short because lives are at stake,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “We see every day how hospitals can and will improve their safety when patients make clear it’s important to them.”

More information is at hospitalsafetygrade.org.