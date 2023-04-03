West Michigan orthopedic practice slams Trinity Health lawsuit as a ‘money grab’

GRAND RAPIDS — Trinity Health Michigan’s federal antitrust case against Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan PC represents a “money grab” that resulted from a business dispute between the two health care organizations.

That’s the assertion of attorneys defending Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan against the legal claims in the lawsuit filed by Trinity Health Michigan and four recently departed orthopedic surgeons that the Catholic health system now employs.

“This case is about the falling out of a contractual relationship between defendant Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan and Saint Mary’s Hospital, and the subsequent money grab by Saint Mary’s and certain of OAM’s former orthopedic surgeon employees,” attorneys for Kirkland & Ellis LLP wrote in a memorandum supporting a motion that seeks to have the case dismissed.

