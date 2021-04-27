West Michigan Vaccine clinic accepting walk-ins Tuesday, Wednesday

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic will be administering free COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for anyone who is 18 or older and has not received a first vaccine dose.

No appointment is necessary. Those aged 16 and 17 also may participate but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free parking is available at DeVos Place (enter the north parking entrance from the West on Michigan Street or the south parking entrance from the East on Lyon Street) and at the Government Center Ramp across the street from DeVos Place. The ramp can be accessed off Ottawa Avenue or one of the two Monroe Avenue entrances. Bring parking tickets to the clinic for validation.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is a collaborative effort of Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan, and is at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids. Anyone who participates will receive the Pfizer vaccine