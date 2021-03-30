West Michigan Vaccine Clinic expands eligibility to everyone 16 and over

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is expanding vaccine availability to everyone age 16 and older, effective immediately.

Patients can now self-schedule online; the clinic operates by appointment only. To set up an appointment for someone ages 16 or 17 or for people who need special assistance, call (833) 755-0696. A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Additionally, nonclinical volunteers are needed to help support this expansion. Volunteers may assist with greeting clinic attendees, providing directional assistance, escorting attendees who need help, sanitizing and organizing supplies, performing temperature checks and more. Volunteers need not have prior health care experience.

To begin the volunteer process, individuals ages 18 and older are asked to complete this survey with Kent County Emergency Management, which is partnering to assist with volunteer management at the clinic.

Volunteers must not have any felonies or misdemeanors within the last 10 years, have a valid driver’s license with no suspensions in the past five years and not had a fever or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus for at least 14 days prior to volunteering. The survey will include authorization for a routine background check. Upon completion, eligible volunteers will receive a confirmation email and instructions for signing up for available shifts.

While the clinic can provide 20,000 vaccinations, it has been limited by vaccine supplies. Monday, the clinic gave 12,532 first vaccine doses.

More information about the clinic can be found on the clinic’s website.