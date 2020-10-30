2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Adam Russo

Adam Russo, 35

Owner

COM 616

Adam Russo grew up in a working-class family, where his father’s alarm clock went off at 3:30 a.m. so he could get ready for a factory job he worked at for more than 30 years. His mother worked two jobs; one during the day and the other in the evening.

Both his parents worked continually to provide for their family, and that was something Russo took notice of.

“Their work ethic was instilled upon me at an early age,” he said. “I learned that if you want something, you have to work for it and that education is important.”

That work ethic propelled him into the world of communications and he is celebrating seven years as the owner of COM 616, where he offers public relations counsel and services. He has garnered clients such as Comcast, The Diatribe, Foot & Ankle Specialists of West Michigan, Metro Health, The Mosaic Film Experience, Kinetic Affect, Varnum, Sunset Retirement Communities & Services, Trendway, West Michigan Orthopaedics, Senior Neighbors and West Michigan Works!.

Last year, Russo helped to thrust one of his clients into the national spotlight, proving to be financially beneficial to the organization.

“I helped a West Michigan nonprofit retirement community get featured on Good Morning America,” he said. “The story featured 18 residents who turned 100 or older during the 2019 calendar year. The free earned editorial media coverage was valued at well over $100,000 in advertising value (i.e., how much it would have cost the retirement community to purchase the same coverage level in advertising).”

Russo also was a 40 Under 40 honoree in 2016 and 2017.