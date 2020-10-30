2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Aleka Thrash

Aleka Thrash, 37

Enrollment counselor/Owner and designer

Cornerstone University/ACTPhotoMedia and NaturallyACT

Aleka Thrash didn’t allow her dyslexia diagnosis to impede her desire to become an accomplished woman despite naysayers claiming she was not “smart enough” in high school.

She proved them wrong in high school and she proved them wrong in college, when she earned her bachelor’s degree. Thrash continues to prove her doubters wrong as she launched her career in multiple directions, holding numerous titles. Thrash is a counselor, an owner and a designer.

She is using her life experience to motivate others while serving as an enrollment counselor for Cornerstone University’s Professional & Graduate Studies program.

“As an enrollment counselor, I help guide and encourage prospective and incoming students to make informed decisions about degree opportunities,” she said. “I have helped countless busy adults overcome fear of what it means to start school while trying to maintain major responsibilities. I find it a joy to help my students meet their personal and professional goals.”

Thrash also is the owner and principal photographer for ACTPhotoMedia, which provides multimedia imagery, brand development, marketing materials and social media branding for artists, businesses and other professionals. She creates visual portfolios for recruiting, marketing and sales campaigns.

She also is a lifestyle mediagrapher for her blog NaturallyACT. She offers workshops where she encourages women of all hair types to be comfortable in wearing their hair in its natural state.

Her companies, ACTPhotoMedia and NaturallyACT, were selected as Good For Michigan and she received the LocalMotion Award from Local First.