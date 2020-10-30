2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Camila Noordeloos

Camila Noordeloos, 33

Principal

Grand Ventures

Camila Noordeloos is a member of “a short list of emerging venture capitalists” who uses her multinational experience to make a difference in Grand Rapids.

Noordeloos, nominated by eight individuals for this award, is Brazilian-born and holds French, U.S. and Brazilian citizenship. She has lived in four countries, three U.S. states and traveled across the world.

She first lived in West Michigan as an exchange student at Rockford High School during her senior year. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in business through universities in France and Brazil, then worked on both the East Coast and West Coast for GE.

In 2013, she joined the startup GE Ventures in Silicon Valley as a portfolio manager. This kicked off her career in the venture capital sphere. While working full time and traveling, Noordeloos earned an MBA from The Wharton School. During a sabbatical from work in 2018, she volunteered in Africa with her husband — a West Michigander — and co-founded Imaginare Studios, a business geared toward helping parents raise confident girls.

Noordeloos soon felt the pull to return to Grand Rapids, where she felt she could leverage her experience to make a more “meaningful and direct” impact. She accepted her current position at Grand Ventures in 2019 and has quickly put down roots in the community.

She is a wish granter for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation, a member of the Latina Network of West Michigan and a board observer for Sportsman Tracker in Grand Rapids, which she has advised through the COVID-19 crisis. She also holds office hours for entrepreneurs through Start Garden and the Michigan Venture Capital Association, lending advice on business strategy and fundraising.