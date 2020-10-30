2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Charlie Wondergem

Charlie Wondergem, 28

Director of mergers and acquisitions

Aspen Surgical

Charlie Wondergem is on a mission as the director of mergers and acquisitions at Aspen Surgical, a global manufacturer of surgical disposable products.

He is working to make Aspen a leading player in the surgical disposables space and create a safer and more efficient surgical environment around the world. Wondergem is one step closer in accomplishing that goal. The company recently acquired North Carolina-based Precept Medical Products.

The 28-year-old is looking to make more of those acquisitions as he has been a part of more than six transactions between 2019 and early 2020 while at Perrigo. One of those transactions included a $750 million acquisition of Ranir, a global store brand supplier of oral self-care products.

Wondergem’s professional accomplishments aren’t only based on his wisdom; he is motivated every day by his brother, who was about to enter medical school with the intention of becoming a pediatric oncologist, but he unexpectedly passed away.

Since then, Wondergem has dedicated his time to ensuring that his brother’s legacy continues. He co-founded Billy Bear Hug Foundation, inspired by his brother, Billy Wondergem. The foundation partners with health care organizations to provide its signature Billy Bears and Cub Kits to children with critical illnesses.

Wondergem also serves as co-chair of Make-A-Wish Michigan Leadership Advisory Council.

“It’s been an honor to carry on his legacy through very meaningful work with organizations like Billy Bear Hug and Make-A-Wish Michigan,” he said. “While Billy is no longer with us, I feel as though many in the community have come to know him a little more through the contributions I’ve been able to make to these organizations.”