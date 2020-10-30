2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Daniela Rojas-Cortes

Daniela Rojas-Cortes, 33

Fund development manager

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

When Daniela Rojas-Cortes joined the Hispanic Center, it was with the intention to find a position that would not only allow the flexibility to complete her graduate studies but also help her get connected with the Latinx community in Grand Rapids, she said.

Almost immediately, several needs began to arise within the organization: there was a dire need for her to step in and help with fund development, branding, marketing, social media, and just general creation of new processes and procedures.

“Although I have been pretty successful in planning and executing multiple fundraising events that have raised thousands of dollars and have been able to increase the number of donors, volunteers, sponsors, brand exposure, cultural awareness and community unity — without any prior education nor experience in fund development — what I am currently most proud of is the help we have been able to provide families during this pandemic,” she said.

Rojas-Cortes credited the women in her life to her professional success, including her mother, sisters, friends and co-workers.

“I have always felt inferior as a woman more than I ever have as a person of color. However, I have been blessed with women who have paved the way, have held me accountable, set the bar high, and most importantly uplifted/empowered me to be the best version of myself,” she said.

In 2019, Rojas-Cortez was awarded the Emerging Leader Award by West Michigan Women and the Innovator Award by the Young Non-Profit Professionals Network of Grand Rapids.