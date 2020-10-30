2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Jaime Counterman

Jaime Counterman, 39

Foundation director

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health

Prior to leading Metro Health’s philanthropic endeavors, Jaime Counterman already had made great strides in West Michigan philanthropy.

She started her philanthropy career as executive director of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation-Great Lakes Chapter, which taught her critical lessons on interpersonal dynamics, emotional intelligence, mission alignment, commitment to service and dedication to success.

Most recently, Counterman served as director of Ele’s Place in Grand Rapids, where she was responsible for increasing philanthropic support by planning and managing major gifts, special events, annual giving initiatives, third-party fundraising and grants.

Previously she served as development officer for the Metro Health Hospital Foundation and also has held positions for the American Cancer Society and Frederik Meijer Gardens.

She was tapped to be foundation director for Metro Health in June 2019. In her role with Metro Health, Counterman seeks opportunities for the foundation to make the greatest possible impact in the West Michigan community.

“I am most proud of our foundation’s pivot to support our Metro Health employees during the early COVID environment,” she said. “We have committed one million dollars to support employee financial hardships, child care, protective equipment and psycho-social support to navigate a COVID environment.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Counterman immediately rallied the foundation board to establish a $1-million Helping Hands fund for employees facing hardships related to COVID-19. She also helped arrange free on-site backup child care services for essential bedside staff.

Counterman then helped establish an employee respite center, where staff could take a break from the demands of the front line.