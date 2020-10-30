2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Jeff Lumpp

Jeff Lumpp, 35

President

Hylant West Michigan

After three years in his role as the West Michigan president for Hylant, Jeff Lumpp is building on early leadership lessons to grow his team’s revenue and keep the workforce engaged during one of the firm’s most challenging periods.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Lumpp said he has kept his team engaged through several strategic decisions — including appointing Ken Fortier, vice president of business development, who created virtual peer groups that reach the community, clients and peers, as well as the GR Stories campaign to help nonprofits, increasing the firm’s reputation. Lumpp also has strengthened his team’s productivity, grown the business and continued to give back despite the new “quarantine world.” One example of this is his team earning gold status for United Way giving campaigns for the fourth year in a row, as well as leading monthly volunteer activities in the community.

Lumpp came to Hylant from Fifth Third Bank, where he was CFO for the bank’s northwestern affiliate bank, a $5.5 billion operation — a role he landed at the age of 28. He incorporated those leadership lessons into his position at Hylant, where he organically grew the regional branch’s revenue by 50% in three years.

Lumpp is a board member for Rapid Line Manufacturing where he said he has helped turn around the company’s finances in a year-and-a-half. He also is a board member for the Mary Free Bed YMCA, John Ball Zoo, Senior Neighbors, Davenport University and the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.