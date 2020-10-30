2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Jennifer Remondino

Jennifer Remondino, 39

Partner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

As an attorney at the largest law firm headquartered in West Michigan, Jennifer Remondino has had the opportunity to engage in the life experiences of her clients who face issues that are related to tax planning, trusts and estates, real estate and family business and succession, among other things.

Her successes have allowed her to climb the ranks at the firm to become a partner. While she has accomplished what some people only dream of, she currently is tackling a new set of tasks due to the pandemic that parenting never prepared her, or others, for, but she is finding purpose and joy in that.

“I added home schooling,” she said. “While I am willing to admit that teaching fractions to a third-grader nearly did me in, shouldering these new tasks involved with educating my children gave me an opportunity to engage with them in a new way. I also had the opportunity to really assess their skills and learning struggles, and think about lessons, both academic and life lessons, that are important for them to be learning right now.”

In addition to balancing her professional and family life, Remondino serves her community in many ways. She is a member of the steering committee for Foundations Endowments Family Offices, the board chair on the executive committee for Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce and she is on the board of directors for Lakeshore Advantage.

She served as the president of the Ottawa County Bar Association and a member of West Coast Leadership Program, formerly known as the Leadership Holland.