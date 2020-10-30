2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Julius Suchy

Julius Suchy, 36

Township manager

Ada Township

Julius Suchy’s first role as a city manager was with the city of Vassar at just 24 years of age.

He served in the position from 2009 to 2011, administering a $600,000 MSHDA Neighborhood Revitalization Community Development Block Grant streetscape and lighting project and securing $1.6 million in STP/federal funding commitments for three phases of E. Huron Avenue reconstruction, among other achievements.

“I knew I wanted to be a city manager and being given the opportunity at a young age will always be something I remember as my ‘big break,’” he said.

This year, Ada Township appointed Suchy to the newly created position of township manager.

The appointment came after the township’s significant investments in new public facilities and amenities amid private sector redevelopment that has brought new businesses and housing to the Ada Village area, including the recent completion of a new riverfront park and planned opening in January 2021 of a new KDL branch library and community center building.

Previously, Suchy was village manager for Sparta, a position he had held since 2014. During his tenure, he awarded $670,000 in grant funding for three recreation projects, initiated operations reviews of all departments resulting in $120,000 in annual savings and accelerated debt payments resulting in over $3.6 million in savings.

“Julius is recognized year after year as a leader in Michigan municipal management,” said Sparta Village President Kristi Dougan. “He delivers high value outcomes for Village of Sparta infrastructure and fiscal projects in a creative and progressive manner allowing our community to do more with less resources.”