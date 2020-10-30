2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Justin Razmus

Justin Razmus, 39

Visual producer and business marketing

616 Media LLC

Justin Razmus shies away from the spotlight so others can take center stage through his work as a visual producer and business marketing strategist for 616 Media LLC.

He has used his career to tell the stories of others and promote the mission of organizations and companies throughout the world. His projects incorporate videos and interviews on different social issues.

Razmus worked with Alimentando sem-teto in Brazil to prepare and deliver food to the homeless during the day and at night in the most dangerous parts of the city during his 17-day trip to Rio.

He worked with Rock The Runway to create a video that featured interviews with cancer patients to promote a fashion show and future events to raise money for the organization.

Razmus created a video of a spoken-word performance that was about complicated issues that plague LGBTQ youth and adults. The video was featured on Pride.com

He also teamed with the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan in partnership with The Diatribe to create videos with poetry that discuss racial discrimination, gentrification, redlining and other important issues covered under the Fair Housing Act.

Razmus worked on a litany of other projects and they have not gone unnoticed. He was the winner for Best Short Film at the Grand Rapids Film Festival in 2016.

“My life has been dedicated to helping the underdog, helping those who are struggling, even during times that I was struggling myself,” he said.