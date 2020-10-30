2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Katherine Roye

Katherine Roye, 30

Client service and program specialist

Jennifer Maxson & Associates

Katherine Roye is an emerging leader known for her skill in bringing people together, according to her nominator, Jennifer Maxson.

Roye credits her cross-cultural identity.

“As a Black and Hispanic woman who grew up in predominantly white affluent areas, I have spent my entire life living and working in three disparate cultures, and I strive every day to bring all three together in my daily life,” she said. “For me this shows leadership — bringing together different cultures, beliefs and experiences to do the work needed in our community.”

Roye, former program coordinator at Varnum Consulting, helped Maxson transition the Varnum leadership development arm to a business owned by Maxson in 2017 that is now certified woman-owned. Roye said she is most proud of being the driving force behind the organization’s leadership development and communication programs, most recently translating them to a virtual format when the pandemic struck.

“Whether it is pivoting to deliver programs in a synchronous-virtual setting to being the go-to resource for everything DiSC (assessment) for our clients, I am proud to be a constant source of knowledge and expertise at just 30 years old,” she said.

Roye is a founding member of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee for Rotary Club of Grand Rapids and its Service Above Selfie co-chair, as well as new member orientation co-chair; she’s a founding member of DEI Advisory Council for Grand Rapids Young Professionals (GRYP) and the GRYP secretary; and she has volunteered with Michigan Women Forward, Bissell Pet Foundation, Humane Society of West Michigan, Habitat for Humanity and the Grand Rapids Pride Festival.