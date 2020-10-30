2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Laura Morris

Laura Morris, 39

Partner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Laura Morris has a new mission in mind as a partner at Warner Norcross + Judd.

In addition to being an attorney, she is helping her future peers. Morris was appointed chair of Warner’s Summer Associate Committee. She also is a member of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Committee.

As chair, she helped to spearhead a proposal to the firm’s management that would require Warner to interview persons from underrepresented groups before any firm hiring, including summer associates.

“I am shaping the future of the firm, and I am dedicated to ensuring that we maintain our authenticity, reputation for excellence and expand on our principles of diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

Motivated in recent months by the “senseless killings of our Black and brown citizens,” Morris was involved in the writing and release of Warner’s Statement on Racial and Social Injustice, which outlined action items the firm is implementing to address racism and social injustice, and support more diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“I will be directly involved in the implementation and outcomes of these action items, which include: expanding diversity equity and inclusion training for all current and future firm members; revising hiring and recruitment policies aimed at increasing the number of hires and applicants from underrepresented groups, including persons of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, persons with disabilities and women; identifying, promoting and engaging in pro bono legal work to support marginalized communities; and identifying organizations our firm can financially support to combat racial and social injustice,” she said.