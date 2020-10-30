2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Laura Youngdahl Snyder

Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, 39

Vice president of customer experience

Consumers Energy

Lauren Youngdahl Snyder said she always looked up to her grandfather, Russel C. Youngdahl, as a child. Little did she know she would later follow in his footsteps and work for the same company.

As an executive vice president of Consumers Energy, Youngdahl drove significant change for the organization and made a point to care for his team members, getting to know people across the company on a first-name basis. He retired with 35 years of service, and at 96 years old, still makes an effort to check on the company, his granddaughter said.

“His teachings made a lasting impact on my life and continue to this day,” Snyder said. “He regularly sends me industry articles with handwritten notes, ensuring I’m paying attention to pressing issues and working proactively for the betterment of our customers. I’m proud of the relationship we have and strive to be a positive, impactful leader like him.”

Snyder entered Consumers Energy in 2004 as a program manager and progressively rose through the ranks to her current role in 2017.

“As the most senior executive of the company living in Grand Rapids and the youngest female officer in the 130-plus-year history of the company, I take seriously my responsibility to be of service to the West Michigan community,” Snyder said.

Beyond her role as vice president of customer experience, Snyder works to make co-workers’ lives better through her role as the executive sponsor of Consumers’ Women’s Advisory Panel and as board member of Michigan Women Forward, plus her involvement in Immaculate Heart of Mary church and school.