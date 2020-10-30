2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Michele Giordano

Michele Giordano, 39

Founder

Giordano Law PLC

Michele Giordano founded Giordano Law PLC in 2015.

The small Grand Rapids firm focuses on family law, collaborative divorce, estate planning and litigation. Giordano has represented victims of domestic violence, helped settle matters for clients who have multimillion-dollar estates, accepted matters on a pro bono basis and helped individuals with family issues.

Despite all that she has accomplished as an attorney and her success as a female business owner, Giordano said, this year, she is most proud of the work she did for her community.

During the heart of the pandemic, Giordano worked with staff, vendors and the health department to navigate policies and procedures to keep the Fulton Street Farmers Market open so that residents could shop and also provide an environment for local farmers to sell their produce after losing revenue because of restaurant closures.

“I don’t run a large or well-known nonprofit organization nor am I in a position to grow or produce the kind of revenue that some past recipients do,” she said. “But I believe there is more to being a business leader than just the facts and figures. A business leader, to me, is about dedication to the community in all aspects — to this community, to our community. It is about living and working here, volunteering here, donating time and money here, making connections here, and supporting our city and the people within it to be the best it can possibly be.”