2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Priscilla Lyon

Priscilla Lyon, 38

Executive director

Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids

Working mothers also can be executives. As a first-generation college graduate, Priscilla Lyon pursued her master’s degree as a single mother.

Lyon demonstrated her tenacity again in the professional sector. She started at HBA as the events coordinator, but a few years ago the HBA fell on hard times and was faced with the decision to let two of its top executives go. Lyon was asked to step up as the new executive director while also taking over the responsibilities of the membership development director and her previous role as the events coordinator.

“Operating at below-average revenue and turning my organization around in the first quarter of my role as the executive director has been a testament of faith for both myself and my board of directors,” Lyon said.

Lyon has managed the major public programming of HBA, including the Parade of Homes, annual awards gala, construction education and the remodeling show at DeVos Place.

“I was so amazed that she took on so much and did it so well,” said Stephanie Snowden, project manager at Snowden Builders, a member of HBA of Greater Grand Rapids. “Now, maybe three years later, I have seen the progress that she has made and the effort she is putting in to help the HBA continue to grow for the future.”

Lyon also has provided academic advising to GRCC students, evaluating academic progress, discussing the transfer process, career exploration, college expectations and goal setting.