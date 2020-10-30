2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Rachel Mraz

Rachel Mraz, 39

Wealth management adviser

Merrill Lynch

Rachel Mraz just doesn’t quit.

A lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, Mraz is a quintessential example of what it means to be a supporter of one’s community.

Along with her award-winning work as a financial adviser in downtown Grand Rapids, for which she has many times been named to various annual top wealth adviser lists by Forbes, Mraz pursues her passion for community service through volunteering and serving on multiple local nonprofit and community boards.

“I love this community, and I’m proud to be an active participant in the businesses, philanthropy and social elements — now socially distanced — that it offers,” Mraz said.

She is a board member with the Family Business Alliance; Davenport University Foundation; Van Andel Institute; John Ball Zoo, where she also serves on the finance committee; Economic Club of Grand Rapids; and the YMCA Association.

She helped set up her mother’s foundation, the Eileen DeVries Family Foundation, succeeding as its president following the death of her mother in 2017. Among other civic and charitable commitments, the foundation supports a Davenport University scholarship program for international studies.

Mraz herself avows a passion for international travel, more specifically, supporting animal welfare by working with animal protection and tracking organizations in Uganda and Borneo.

She has been a keynote speaker, guest lecturer and fundraiser with other organizations, including Junior Achievement, Michigan Women Forward, the YWCA, Aquinas College and more.

Mraz is a six-time recipient of the Business Journal’s 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan award, as well as a nine-time 40 Under 40 Business Leaders honoree.