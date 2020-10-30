2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Sasha Wolff

Sasha Wolff, 35

President, CEO

Still I Run-Runners for Mental Health Awareness

Sasha Wolff said she took a leap of faith by starting a nonprofit focused on mental health, a topic many people still are afraid to talk about.

“Founding and running a nonprofit isn’t easy, especially when I work full time already,” she said. “I am so proud of what I’ve accomplished in just three and a half short years, though. To date, we’re still the only nonprofit in the country that is centered around running and mental health.”

Wolff was featured, alongside four other females, in Women’s Running Magazine in May 2019. The article, which was titled “5 Courageous Women Who Are Running Down Mental Health Stigmas,” gave Wolff the opportunity to share about her nonprofit, Still I Run-Runners for Mental Health Awareness.

“Still I Run’s feature in Women’s Running Magazine validated our mission on so many levels and has helped elevate the community’s profile in the running and mental health world,” Wolff said. “I look forward to seeing where Still I Run goes next!”

Since the piece was published, it opened many doors for growing and sharing the message of Still I Run, Wolff said. Some of those opportunities include interviews with major running podcasts, a jewelry line collaboration, partnerships with local races like Grand Rapids Marathon, The Bridge Run, The One in Five Relay, and an invite to the Boston Marathon.

Still I Run is a community where people can share their experience of dealing with depression, anxiety, etc., through running or any other type of physical activity.