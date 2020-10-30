2020 40 Under 40 award recipient: Trevor Lee Straub

Trevor Lee Straub, 27

CEO, show producer

Michigan Drag Brunch

Trevor Lee Straub, CEO and show producer of Michigan Drag Brunch, started the new year with a bang.

He produced the world’s largest drag brunch in January at the JW Marriott International Ballroom while working with RuPaul Drag Race superstar Farrah Moan. The event sold 701 tickets and featured pre-show aerial performances, Disney princesses and transformed the entire ballroom into a beautiful winter wonderland.

“Growing up in West Michigan, I never would have imagined living out loud, and producing a show such as this,” he said. “Michigan Drag Brunch has spread awareness, broken boundaries, and prides itself on providing a safe space for all.”

In addition to being a show producer, Straub has carved out a career in theater. He said his biggest career break so far was being accepted into the American Musical Dramatic Academy (AMDA), a performing arts school in New York.

“I was able to learn all aspects of show businesses from working professionals in the industry,” he said. “AMDA provided me the tools to launch a professional career in theater but also led me to my current business model today.”

Straub has performed at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, Circle Theatre, STAGE-M, Underscore Theatre Co., BR Shakespeare Festival and AMDA.

Some of the shows he has performed in include Newsies, The Little Mermaid, A Chorus Line, Beauty and The Beast, Mary Poppins, One Thousand Works, Romeo and Juliet, and Aida.