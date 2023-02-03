2022 Newsmaker: Attah Obande

Attah Obande

Vice President of Business and Talent Development

Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

To boost representation of people of color in Grand Rapids businesses, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative in 2022.

The chamber in September announced its new Center for Economic Inclusion to help increase and support businesses in the area owned by people of color.

The center provides technical assistance, leadership development, employee skills training, actionable plans, access to attractive lending and strategies to connect with customers.

Currently, the chamber has found less than 1% of Grand Rapids businesses bringing in $250,000 or more per year are owned by a person of color. It also discovered 98% of business revenue in Grand Rapids comes from white-owned businesses.

Attah Obande, vice president of business and talent development at the chamber and leader of the new Center for Inclusion, said the center intends to break down barriers and make a dent in those numbers through this new initiative.

“The Center for Economic Inclusion is a holistic approach addressing the lived experience of entrepreneurs of color,” Obande said. “It will connect entrepreneurs to already existing services within the ecosystem and provide opportunities through programs and services needed for a business scale.”

During the center’s first year in operation, the chamber plans to conduct one-on-one consultations with 150 businesses, host 60 participants in development programs, certify 100 businesses and provide $500,000 in approved loan referrals.

“The need to effectively address barriers to entrepreneurs of color is apparent and our goal is to play a significant part in meeting it,” Obande said.