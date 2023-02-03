2022 Newsmaker: Bev Thiel

Bev Thiel

Executive Director

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

In 2022, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County completed its first all-electric, zero-emissions home.

The home is part of the nonprofit’s Carbon Footprint Builds and is the first step in an increased commitment to sustainable housing development.

Through a partnership with Consumers Energy and the Calvin University engineering department, the building process included the mapping of energy efficiency and studying the effects of a carbon-neutral structure on home occupants. Today, the new all-electric home in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood is occupied and not emitting any greenhouse gases.

Although carbon-neutral housing has been growing in popularity among southern states in the U.S., northern states have posed a greater challenge due to colder temperatures in winter. To combat this, Habitat Kent used an air-source heat pump — a single unit providing both heating and cooling capabilities, saving energy, lowering a home’s carbon footprint by not burning any fossil fuels and minimizing costs.

The home also was constructed with low-carbon concrete and has a 22% to 30% smaller carbon footprint than a similar house using a high-efficiency gas furnace.

According to Bev Thiel, executive director of Habitat Kent, the Carbon Footprint Builds encapsulate the Habitat mission.

“We are looking to empower homeowners with the opportunity to reduce their environmental impact,” Thiel said. “Not only does the introduction of all-electric housing do that, but it also lowers cost for occupants, giving them an affordable, healthy environment for themselves and their families.”

Habitat Kent in 2022 said it hopes to transition to building entirely electric homes within two years.