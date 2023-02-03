2022 Newsmaker: Bonchul Koo

Bonchul Koo

President

LG Energy Solution Michigan

A local manufacturer made headlines in 2022 for a massive expansion project.

Holland-based LG Energy Solution Michigan shared its plan to invest $1.7 billion to expand its lithium-ion battery manufacturing operations within the city. The expansion will provide an additional 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and create 1,200 new jobs by 2025, according to the company.

Multiple organizations will contribute to the project, including Grand Rapids Community College, Allegan County, West Michigan Works! and the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Established in 2010, the Holland plant has been manufacturing the battery cells for electric vehicles. With the additional capacity from the expansion, LG Energy Solution can add more production lines to keep up with the state’s growing EV demands.

Michigan recently was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of three states with the highest planned growth in EV battery manufacturing.

“We have already become a contributor to the state of Michigan’s ‘championship economy,’” said Bonchul Koo, president of LG Energy Solution Michigan. “Michigan was a natural choice (for) our commitment of building an impactful global business because of its rich pool of talent, being close to the geographic epicenter of the automotive industry and its strong support.”

The company also said it plans to use the expanded plant as an incubating hub to help support next-generation battery professionals. The plant is expected to open in 2024.

In addition to EV batteries, LG Energy Solution Michigan manufactures the lithium-ion battery cells for energy storage systems.