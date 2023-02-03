2022 Newsmaker: Brandon Davis

Brandon Davis

Director of Oversight and Public Accountability

City of Grand Rapids

The city of Grand Rapids hosted an expungement fair in April 2022, guided by Brandon Davis, director of oversight and public accountability.

The Clean Slate GR Expungement Fair, as it was called, helped individuals who have a criminal record to file for possible expungement with the state. The expungement fair also provided resume reviews and information about community resources.

Agencies representing veteran services, voting rights, food pantries, substance abuse treatment, housing and shelter also partnered with the city for the event.

Michigan passed “Clean Slate” legislation in 2020, which makes first-time intoxicated driving offenders — if no one was injured — eligible to petition for expungement five years after their probation ends. The new law also made all misdemeanors for marijuana possession and usage eligible for expungement.

The Clean Slate law allows up to three felonies to be set aside in a lifetime and places a no-lifetime limit on misdemeanors. It reduces the waiting period to three years for misdemeanors and permits applications for multiple felonies after seven years.

The local event helped connect Grand Rapids residents to the resources they needed to petition for expungement.

“This expungement program is one of the restorative justice efforts that OPA is implementing to advance equity and justice in our criminal justice and public safety systems,” Davis said of the expungement fair. “This will make a positive impact on the lives of members of our community, and that is what this work is all about.”