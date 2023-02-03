2022 Newsmaker: Dale Robertson

Dale Robertson

President, CEO

Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) invested in telling the stories of Indigenous people through art in 2022.

The museum was awarded two grants that amounted to over $260,000 to continue incorporating Indigenous perspectives into its programming.

The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years from the Wege Foundation.

Some of the funds were used to create a new, full-time position for an Anishinaabe curator, as well as an internship program for local Native American college students.

Anishinaabe curator Jannan Cotto’s initial work focuses on the Grand River Burial Mounds Interpretation Initiative, which aims to expand public knowledge of one of the few Indigenous burial mounds in the region that was constructed during the Middle Woodland period, approximately 2,000 years ago.

The “Collections Native” internship focuses on research, writing, editing, consultation with tribal nations, collaboration with project partners, event planning, and the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act requirements.

The museum also is using the grants to cover costs of hosting engagements, meetings, public activities and findings, and the evaluation of the current “Anishinabek: The People of this Place” exhibit.

“The stories of the first people of this place, told in their own words in the Anishinabek exhibit, has been central to the visitor experience at the GRPM’s Van Andel Museum Center since its opening in the early 1990s,” said GRPM President and CEO Dale Robertson. “It is critical that the museum incorporates Indigenous perspectives into all aspects of GRPM’s work, including through the exhibits and programs GRPM hosts now and in the future.”