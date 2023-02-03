2022 Newsmaker: Dale Sowders

Dale Sowders

Vice Chairman, CEO

Holland Hospital

In 2022, Holland Hospital made GRBJ headlines as the first hospital in the state to offer the bridge-enhanced ACL restoration (BEAR) implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears.

The BEAR implant is the first medical innovation to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL and is the first advancement in ACL tear treatment in over 30 years.

The current standard of care involves reconstruction that replaces the torn ACL with another tendon or graft, through a surgical procedure in which a surgeon completely removes the remaining torn ACL and reconstructs it from either a tendon from the patient’s own leg or a deceased donor.

Unlike reconstruction, the BEAR implant does not require a second surgical wound site to remove a healthy tendon from another part of the leg or the use of a donor tendon. The BEAR implant acts as a bridge to help the ends of the torn ACL heal together, enabling the body to repair itself.

Holland Hospital is partnering with Shoreline Orthopaedics to provide this new ACL treatment option.

“Encouraging clinical studies have shown that the BEAR implant restores the torn ACL to the similar quality and size of a patient’s non-injured ACL. It also has shown faster muscle strength recovery and high patient satisfaction when returning to sports or activities,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon with Shoreline.

Dale Sowders is CEO and vice chair of the Holland Hospital Board of Directors, a position he assumed earlier in 2022 after 20 years as president. Sowders has been instrumental in the cultivation of Holland Hospital as a principal West Michigan health care provider.