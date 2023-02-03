2022 Newsmaker: Dan Henrickson

Dan Henrickson

Principal Architect

Henrickson Architecture and Planning

There are some big plans set for Muskegon.

In fact, a huge portion of the city’s Lake Muskegon waterfront is being redeveloped. In August, stakeholders broke ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St.

At the helm of Harbor 31 is Henrickson Architecture and Planning led by Dan Henrickson. The development is joined by partners from Wolverine Building Group and Paradigm Design.

At the core of the development is lake connectivity and the project will include a community boardwalk and various boat docks.

There are multiple residential components to the project, including Viridian Shores, a community of 15 single-family homes and 16 duplex units. There also is Viridian Place, a 48-unit complex, Boardwalk Flats with its 134 units, Trilogy Health Services, a senior living facility with 104 beds, and Harbor 31 Commons, which features 88 apartment and condominium units with a base of restaurants and retailers.

There also will be a marina, office building and a Home 2 Suites hotel.

Henrickson and the development partners have planned Harbor 31 for more than 20 years. The entirety of the project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.

“It takes a lot to hold onto something that long. You don’t know where the future’s going to be, and to be able to hold onto something that long and keep feeding it … (to) pay the property taxes, pay the assessments, all those kinds of things, takes a lot of work and it takes a lot out of you,” Henrickson said at the groundbreaking.