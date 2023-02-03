2022 Newsmaker: Dennis Ellens

Dennis Ellens

Dennis Ellens, the owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, is overseeing a $65.7 million multiphase expansion at its facility at 345 E. 48th St. in the city of Holland. It is expected to create 76 jobs.

The extensive expansion project includes additional manufacturing space, the purchase of new machinery and equipment, and renovation of existing employee facilities. It also will include the construction of a wastewater treatment plant.

The Holland-based company’s expansion is the result of a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“The enduring strength of Michigan’s value proposition: talented workforce, diverse industries and the shared commitment to ensuring that a business environment exists that creates long-term economic growth in our state,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the MEDC and president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund board. “These projects are representative of our holistic, people-first approach to economic development that rewards risk-takers while further securing Michigan’s leadership in the industries that will propel our economy into the future.”

Hudsonville Ice Cream introduced two limited edition flavors, Tuxedo Chocolate Cherry and Crispy Caramel Candy Bar, in 2022.

Tuxedo Chocolate Cherry included layers of dark and white chocolate ice cream mixed with a tart cherry swirl.

Crispy Caramel Candy Bar featured ribbons of caramel and thick fudge and chocolate-covered rice crisps, all combined into a vanilla ice cream for a candy bar-inspired dessert.

Both flavors were available at Kroger and Meijer, among other grocery stores.