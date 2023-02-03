2022 Newsmaker: Diane Maher

Diane Maher

President, CEO

DP Fox Ventures

Fox Motors is a staple in the West Michigan car dealership community, but there are big plans for its future.

Already the 76th-largest dealership group in the U.S., the desire to expand for Fox Motors is not a new concept in the evolving dealership industry. Dealership group mergers and acquisitions are red hot, and Fox Motors is playing its part.

In 2022, Fox Motors opened an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Novi. The expansion came on the heels of the JLR acquisition, which accompanied a BMW dealership in December 2021. In July 2022, Fox Motors acquired another three dealerships in the Detroit area.

There are likely more to come as its West Michigan and Chicago market opportunities are growing rarer, said Diane Maher, DP Fox Ventures president and chief operating officer.

“We’d been looking in our markets for opportunities and there really haven’t been any that were interesting enough,” Maher said, referring to the West Michigan, northern Michigan and Chicago markets. “We started looking in Detroit, where we hadn’t been interested in before because it was really well established with all the different factories and factory deals, and we were a little intimidated.

“But we went over and talked to owners and workers, and they seemed to really like us, and it seemed like a great fit.”

The dealership group also is navigating the challenge of a shifting automotive industry, which itself is not an easy task with various areas in flux, not the least being the electric vehicle push.