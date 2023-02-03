2022 Newsmaker: Deidra Mitchell

Deidra Mitchell

CEO

Waséyabek Development Corp.

Waséyabek Development Corp. is intent on making its impact felt on West Michigan.

At the helm of the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is Deidra Mitchell. The CEO of Waséyabek is making sure the organization continues its aggressive path forward for the foreseeable future.

But before the future, Waséyabek had a big 2022. It started the year off with acquisition of a majority stake in Otsego-based Safari Circuits, an electronics manufacturing, engineering service and supply chain management company.

In March, Waséyabek rebranded the historic McKay Tower, which the organization purchased in 2020 with Gun Lake Investments. The new brand of the 18-story, 160,000-square-foot mixed-use building includes a new logo featuring serif letterforms of “MK.”

McKay Tower also added a significant new user in 2022, welcoming Clark Construction’s new West Michigan office in October.

In September, Waséyabek purchased the 30,000-square-foot facility housing RSI of West Michigan and the neighboring 4.5-acre vacant lot for future expansion. It was the 25th entity for Waséyabek.

“This purchase is a continuation of our investment in the Muskegon community,” Mitchell said at the time of the investment. “As a tribally owned firm, we are always looking to invest and grow our investments in West Michigan and in turn strengthen the overall business climate near the tribe’s ancestral land.”

Mitchell, meanwhile, was named one of GRBJ’s 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan in 2022, as well.

In the past, the organization’s investments included a $3 million stake in BAMF Health, a Newsmaker nominee in the health care category.