2022 Newsmaker: Don Wilkinson

Don Wilkinson

Executive Director

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is helping to fill the void of affordable housing in West Michigan, especially for those who are not eligible for mortgages from a conventional lender.

The housing organization partnered with Jubilee Ministries on a $2.6 million development that is providing more than 40 housing units. The development includes Park Vista Place, a completed 10-home development with five units at 60 E. 40th St. in Holland. All of the five units are now occupied.

The partnership also yielded Vista Green, a 42-home development with 24 townhouses by Jubilee and 18-single-family homes by Lakeshore Habitat.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity began construction on three of its homes in the Vista Green development, 285 W. 36th St., Holland. The development will feature 42 affordable homes.

“2022 was a big year of expansion for us,” said Lakeshore Habitat Executive Director Don Wilkinson. “We expanded where we build with our first ever townhome project in Hudsonville. We expanded our service area and opened a second ReStore in Van Buren County. We broke ground on our largest development to date, a 42-home pocket neighborhood in partnership with Jubilee Ministries. We began serving a marginalized group — adults with disabilities — by building Haven Townhomes. We reached these exciting milestones while wrapping up our collaborative 10-home project of Park Vista Place.

“But none of it would have been possible without the many people who came together — local business sponsors, churches, financial supporters, volunteers, ReStore donors and more. These individuals are who encourage us and keep pushing us forward, as they continue to live out our mission – coming together to build homes, communities and hope.”