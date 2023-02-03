2022 Newsmaker: Elizabeth Morse

Elizabeth Morse

DDA Director

Sparta

It was not that long ago that small downtowns were all but ruled dead.

Now, across West Michigan, small downtowns are pushing the envelope with ideas to keep them more than just alive, but to thrive.

In Sparta, there is a big innovative idea that could pay dividends. The Sparta Downtown Development Authority, as well as Rockford-based Baker Investment Properties and Sparta-based JNJ Investments, launched the Sparta Town Square Retail Incubator Project.

While it began in the fall of 2020, the program really hit its stride in 2022.

The four shipping containers, each about 150 square feet, are designed for retailers not quite ready for a full-blown retail storefront. The main impetus for the incubator was to help fill out the downtown area, much of which includes vacant and underused former industrial buildings, said DDA Director Elizabeth Morse.

By spring 2022, three businesses had made their way to storefronts from their starts in the shipping containers. The small retail spaces run on short-term leases, typically costing approximately $300 to $350 a month to help mitigate the risk for startup retailers.

“We’ve heard the stories … where the only available space in Sparta to open a business was on the outskirts of town in a strip mall, and their rent was somewhere near $2,000 a month,” Morse said. “These are intentionally cheap rents, so that someone can test our market fairly inexpensively, maybe moving from the tent at a craft show or a basement-style business with an online presence and give them that first feel of doors that open to the public.”