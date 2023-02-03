2022 Newsmaker: Erik Petrovskis

Erik Petrovskis

Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability

Meijer

Throughout the past year, Meijer continued to make headlines for its progress toward its sustainability objectives.

The Walker-based retailer launched multiple environmentally friendly initiatives in 2022, beginning with an announcement in January of a new commitment to reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 50% by 2050.

In the following months, Meijer invested in a utility-scale solar project with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions; hosted a virtual sustainability summit to expand sustainable product selection; invested in a wind energy center through an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources; donated $1 million and unveiled new beach-cleaning drones through participation in the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program; earned recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency for low corporate-wide refrigerant emissions; and began to deploy two all-electric semitrucks as the first retailer nationwide to track the trucks’ performance in a cold-weather environment.

At the helm of these efforts is Erik Petrovskis, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer. Petrovskis has been with the company since 2014 and has worked to develop the sustainability program.

“Environmental sustainability is part of our DNA, and it fosters innovation and collaboration and allows us to really make a difference in our communities,” he said.

“Our mission at Meijer is to enrich lives in the communities that we serve, and improving our environment is part of that.”

Petrovskis said while Meijer has made significant progress toward lessening its impact on the environment, the company will work diligently to continue these efforts in the coming years.