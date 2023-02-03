2022 Newsmaker: Eva Alexander

Eva Alexander

Former Executive Director

New Americans Legal Clinic

The New Americans Legal Clinic, a division of Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates (LIA), was formed in 2022 to help Afghan evacuees achieve their immigration goals, providing legal services and hands-on assistance to people in need of refugee status.

The clinic was formed as a response to the Taliban’s capture of Kabul in August.

Over 330 people from Afghanistan resettled in West Michigan, many without their parents, spouses or children. At that time LIA stepped in, doing intake processes for the entire group and determining which cases needed to be referred to other locations for assistance.

“We saw 337 individuals through that intake process,” said Eva Alexander, former executive director of LIA. “That went from the fall of 2021 through February of this year (2022). Through that clinic we identified that the next best step for a lot of these individuals was an asylum petition.”

It was determined that around 300 refugees needed to apply for asylum. LIA decided to represent all of them.

As a first step, the organization created a clinic specifically to address their needs and New Americans Legal Clinic was born, offering legal services and resources with the help of volunteers and partner organizations such as Samaritas.

The clinic operated out of Bethany Christian Services at 1050 36th St. SE in Grand Rapids, Intersection Ministries at 945 136th Ave. in Holland, and Samaritas at 2080 Union Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

While Alexander is no longer serving as executive director of LIA, she was instrumental in starting and establishing the NALC. David Lee currently serves as executive director.