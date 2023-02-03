2022 Newsmaker: Gary Schuler

Gary Schuler

Founder

GTF Technologies

Gary Schuler is using an innovative way to divert food waste and perishable food from landfills.

He is the founder of GTF Technologies, which employs its system of milling and drying to stabilize and powderize food byproducts. The system is energy efficient and doesn’t require natural gas, and no external chemicals or additives are needed.

Jim Weaver, CEO of the organization, said a common byproduct of the brewing industry in Grand Rapids is brewers’ spent grain. It accounts for 85% of total waste generated within the industry as a whole.

“Imagine brewers’ spent grain — it’s like an oatmeal consistency with very high, 80 to 85% moisture content,” Weaver said. “It goes through our mill, and the powder that comes out is less than 5% moisture, and it goes through the system in less than 10 seconds.”

Weaver said this particular powder could then be used as a cooking flour. Part of what GTF Technologies does is seek out markets for the various powders and equip businesses to turn waste into revenue.

The company’s name stands for “gleaning the fields,” referencing a philanthropic concept from the Bible. GTF tithes from its revenue to support its nonprofit efforts and donates a portion of powders while encouraging customers to do the same.

“Gleaning the fields is a biblical reference to Leviticus where people were supposed to take the leftovers of the field and help widows and orphans,” Schuler said. “That’s really the core of who we are as a company and our culture.”