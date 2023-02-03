2022 Newsmaker: George Aquino

George Aqiuno

Vice President, Managing Director

AHC Hospitality

Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S., and Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton, has capitalized on it.

The hotel created rooftop pickleball courts on the fourth floor of Amway Grand Plaza in 2022. The facility is the first of its kind in Grand Rapids.

The sport, which features elements of badminton, tennis and ping-pong, can be played on four rooftop courts with views of the city’s downtown Hotel District.

“It’s the fastest-growing sport in the United States,” said George Aquino, vice president and managing director of the DeVos- and Van Andel-owned AHC Hospitality company. “It’s growing between 20% and 25% each year. And Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a big market for it because we host one of the best tournaments in the country, Beer City Open. We had close to 1,000 players this summer.”

Beer City Open was founded in 2018 by the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club. The sporting event brings pickleball players from all over the country to compete at Belknap Park on the north edge of downtown Grand Rapids. AHC is the primary sponsor of the tournament.

Aquino, who manages the rooftop pickleball courts and is co-founder of 20×44 Sports, a pickleball hospitality company, said Amway Grand Plaza offers pickleball activities to its guests.

“We’ve hosted events here at the hotel for corporate groups that include spa packages, hotel rooms and movies, of course, but they’re always looking for something else to do,” he said. “Pickleball is so hot right now that we’re looking at expanding it to the winter.”