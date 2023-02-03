2022 Newsmaker: Greg Williams

Greg Williams

Co-founder, President and CEO

Acrisure

Global fintech leader Acrisure continued its growth trajectory in 2022.

The Grand Rapids-based insurance brokerage relocated from Caledonia to downtown’s Studio Park in 2021, making headlines for its $30 million headquarters and the hundreds of jobs it brought to the region. But the growth was just beginning.

This past year, Acrisure closed on $725 million in equity funding to fuel its ongoing expansions. The company said the funds would be for pursuing acquisitions, growing its tech-enabled solutions, increasing brand awareness, and investing in human and technological infrastructure to support growth.

“This investment is a testament to our strategic direction and ability to innovate and adapt to the needs of our customers,” Greg Williams, co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure, said at the time.

These objectives began to play out in 2022 as Acrisure completed several acquisitions, including multiple companies in the European market.

The fintech leader also made headlines for its naming rights partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home football field in July. The stadium’s 21-year-old name of Heinz Field changed to Acrisure Stadium ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

“Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community,” Williams said.

In addition, Acrisure opened its new entertainment venue Acrisure Arena in the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California at the end of 2022. The 11,000-seat capacity arena serves as the home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds ice hockey team plus a performance venue for musical guests.