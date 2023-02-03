2022 Newsmaker: James Mikrut

James Mikrut

Co-founder, CEO

Payload CMS

Although it was founded in 2018, 2022 was a key year for tech startup Payload CMS.

Payload is a headless content management system (CMS) and application framework designed as an easy solution for developers to use and customize. As opposed to traditional CMS, a headless interface makes content accessible for display on any device without a built-in, front-end or presentation layer.

Payload was founded in Grand Rapids by James Mikrut, who serves as CEO, along with Dan Ribbens (COO) and Elliot DeNolf (CTO).

Almost five years ago, Payload earned $20,000 as a winner of Grand Rapids-based Start Garden’s first “The 100” competition. This was the first and only source of outside funding Payload received — until last year.

In June 2022, Payload announced its $500,000 investment from Y Combinator, an accelerator that launched companies such as Airbnb, DoorDash, Reddit, Dropbox and Instacart. Acceptance into the Y Combinator space allowed Payload to participate in an intensive three-month program culminating in a demo day with pitch opportunities.

Mikrut said the team didn’t expect the investment from Y Combinator, which typically has an acceptance rate of less than 3%.

“We applied, and they validated our idea. It showed us that there is potential here. … It has really catapulted things,” Mikrut said. “I am very excited, and I also realize that my work is just starting.”

Following the Y Combinator program, Payload also raised a $4.7 million seed round in 2022. Investors included Google’s AI-focused Gradient Ventures and Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures.