2022 Newsmaker: Jeff Helminski

Jeff Helminski

Co-founder, Managing Partner

Auxo Investment Partners

Local private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners completed multiple transactions in 2022.

The Grand Rapids-based firm last year announced the acquisitions of Securit Metal Products, a manufacturer of solid and semitubular rivets in Dowagiac; California-based Golden State Assembly, a wire/cable assembly and harness manufacturer; and Breyden Products, an Indiana-based manufacturer of military-specification braided lacing tapes, twines, cords and sleeving used to secure and protect electrical components in the electric motor, defense and aerospace markets. Terms of these deals were not disclosed.

The new acquisitions contributed to the firm’s portfolio of 12 current companies and six exited or legacy investments.

Auxo, whose name comes from the Greek goddess of growth and a scientific term indicating an agent of acceleration, was founded in 2016 by managing partners Jeff Helminski, Jack Kolodny and Fred Tedori.

“We view ourselves not just as investors but as stewards — of our founding partners’ capital and of the legacies of our portfolio companies and their owners,” Helminski said at the time of the firm’s launch.

Helminski and Kolodny previously worked together as managing directors at Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital, where they collaborated with Tedori on several investments. Today, Helminski resides in Grand Rapids; Kolodny and Tedori live in California.

Auxo Investment Partners seeks to partner with North American-based businesses operating within the manufacturing, industrial, value-added distribution, transportation or business services industries. The firm’s criteria also include companies with an EBITDA cash flow of $2 million-$20 million or, for marine transportation, $5 million-$50 million.