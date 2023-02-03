2022 Newsmaker: Jen Schottke

Jen Schottke

President

West Michigan Construction Institute

Jen Schottke has a long history of advocating for the need for more workers in the construction trades.

Schottke, a longtime executive at the Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter, is now the president of the West Michigan Construction Institute.

While the nonprofit West Michigan Construction Institute was founded in 2019, it was not until January 2022 that the actual school opened at its 801 Century Ave. SW facility following a $3.5 million renovation.

The construction industry is approaching a mass exodus of workers, with 50% of the skilled trade workforce expected to retire within the next 15 years.

With dwindling trade involvement at its core, the institute allows high school students to gain hands-on experience with a variety of trades. The West Michigan Construction Institute also provides professional development and continued education opportunities for those in the trades and workers 18 and older looking to enter the trades.

The West Michigan Construction Institute began its life with concrete and carpentry classes, an intro to basic construction skills and the final level of Grand Rapids Community College’s electrical apprenticeship program.

English as a second language in construction also is available within the school and additional offerings will be added as the needs arise, including fire protection, masonry and plumbing.

GRCC is a partner on the West Michigan Construction Institute, which is working with area public school systems, including Northview High School, Jenison High School and Grand Rapids Public Schools.

In December, the West Michigan Construction Institute announced a $3 million expansion to its programming.