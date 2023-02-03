2022 Newsmaker: Jessica Stricklen

Jessica Stricklen

Owner

Brewery Nyx

At its core, beer is made with malted barley and wheat, which can cause large problems with gluten allergies and sensitivities.

Jessica Stricklen is making sure Grand Rapidians with those gluten intolerances have a source for local beer. In July 2022, Stricklen opened Brewery Nyx, 506 Oakland Ave. SW, as the state’s only 100% gluten-free brewery.

More than 2 million Americans suffer from celiac’s disease, a chronic digestive and immune disorder that is triggered by gluten, while many more have other related insensitivities.

Nyx’s beers, a lager, double IPA and stout, are self-distributed across West Michigan and several other cities in the state, such as Lansing, Ann Arbor and Detroit. The beers are made with cereals like millet, rice, sorghum and corn.

“We make craft beer using 100% naturally gluten-free ingredients. Our recipes are crafted for taste — even the more discerning palates can’t tell they’re gluten-free,” Stricklen said in July. The main ingredients are water, millet, rice, hops and yeast. Accents like mango, lime, honey and sunflower seeds are added for flavor, and the stouts contain buckwheat and gluten-free oats.

Brewery Nyx is among a select few breweries nationwide fully dedicated to gluten-free beers, with less than two dozen in the U.S. Breweries like Glutenberg have started shipping their products across large distribution footprints to satisfy the growing demand for gluten-free beers.

It makes sense for more accessible beer options to open in Grand Rapids, or Beer City USA, and for Stricklen, the future is promising as long as the beer stays tasty.