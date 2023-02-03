2022 Newsmaker: Juan Olivarez

Juan Olivarez

Interim President

Grand Rapids Community College

Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) consistently made GRBJ headlines this past year as it added new programs to boost local talent and improve student outcomes.

Led through 2022 by Interim President Juan Olivarez, who previously served as the college’s eighth president from 1999 to 2008, Grand Rapids Community College helped bolster West Michigan’s health care talent pool through local partnerships. One such significant partnership was with University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) and will see GRCC students placed at UMH-West upon completion of GRCC’s nursing program.

“Our community turns to GRCC to help residents gain the skills they need for important roles, especially in the rapidly growing and changing world of health care,” said Julie Parks, dean and executive director of GRCC’s Workforce Training. “We’re proud to partner with some of the top health care providers in West Michigan to provide the training, fill a critical need and help our residents.”

The college also won a $2.9 million grant toward its health care program, partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help students struggling with food or housing insecurities and partnered with Dell and Intel to expand its AI computing programs.

Olivarez continues to lead GRCC even as it searches for a permanent president since the departure of Bill Pink.

“GRCC is such a special place for me, and I’ve been proud to have stayed connected over the years,” Olivarez said.