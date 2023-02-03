2022 Newsmaker: Kara Wood

Kara Wood

Executive Director

Grand Action 2.0

Without Grand Action, modern-day Grand Rapids likely would be just a shadow of itself.

But thanks to its visionary philanthropic leadership to shepherd public-private partnerships into reality, the city gained catalytic developments like DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena and Downtown Market.

For a brief time, Grand Action closed its doors with Dick DeVos, David Frey and the late John Canepa as co-chairs. But with the realization Grand Rapids could continue transformative growth, Grand Action returned in 2020 with DeVos and new co-chairs Carol Van Andel and Tom Welch. Frey now serves as vice chair.

The initial Grand Action was founded in 1992 and accounted for $420 million in direct capital investment, including $130 million in private funding. Other projects included the Secchia Center at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and the DeVos Performance Hall.

Last year, longtime Grand Action Executive Director Jon Nunn retired, and the organization hired Kara Wood, former city of Grand Rapids managing director of economic development, to maintain the momentum.

With Wood leading the way, Grand Action 2.0 is working to help Grand Rapids achieve several additional catalytic projects, including a downtown amphitheater, a professional soccer stadium and, perhaps, a downtown aquarium.

“The initiatives that Grand Action 2.0 is leading will have a generational impact throughout West Michigan,” Wood said at the time of her hiring. “I’m excited to leverage my experience, relationships and passion for the Grand Rapids community to advance this work. It will be an honor to lead the implementation of Grand Action’s vision for the benefit of all.”