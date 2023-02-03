2022 Newsmaker: Marcel Price

Marcel Price

Executive Director

The Diatribe

Marcel “Fable” Price leads arts and education nonprofit The Diatribe, which uses “restorative art to disrupt historical systems of oppression by reimagining education, holistically honoring the community through our approach to our work and creating an unapologetic vision for liberation that is accessible to all,” according to its mission statement.

Price, who held the title of Grand Rapids poet laureate from 2017-2020, led The Diatribe’s 49507 Project, which saw local BIPOC artists creating murals on buildings in the city’s southeast side.

The 49507 Project is in its second year and aims to bring change to neighborhoods in the 49507 ZIP code through education, community listening sessions, research and art. The project is an antiracism initiative focused on Black and brown communities and featuring artists of color.

“The only way we’ll see change in our communities is when we start investing in them,” Price said. “Through The 49507 Project, we’re hoping to pour hope into young people, poets, creatives and neighbors to make them feel like this community is theirs.”

Throughout the summer of 2022, The 49507 Project painted seven murals: “Respirando Esperanza” by Picardo; “As Above So Below” by Kristin Zuller; “Everybody Eats” by Solasink; “Enjoying The Roots Of Our Positive Struggle” by E’lla Webber; “Bloom” by Octavia Thorns; “Generational W(h)ealth” by Esan Sommersell; and “Kinfolk” by Tony Whlgn.

“If you want to see what true investment in the community, liberation and reclamation looks like, drive through southeast and southwest Grand Rapids,” Price said. “We need to pour hope into our young people, our poets, creatives and neighborhoods. The 49507 Project is meant to be disruptive. A renaissance is brewing, and it’s within the neighborhoods outside of downtown Grand Rapids.”