2022 Newsmaker: Mark White

Mark White

President, CEO

Shape Corp.

An automotive supplier along the lakeshore made news in 2022 for its sustainable applications.

Last summer, Shape Corp. in Grand Haven said it would become the first tier-one automotive supplier to market with fossil-free steel crash management and body structure systems. Through a partnership with Sweden-based SSAB, a producer of advanced high-strength steel, Shape can test SSAB’s fossil-free steel with hydrogen-reduced sponge iron.

Shape Corp. has been working to offer products made with this material to provide a green steel alternative for original equipment manufacturer body structure components in alignment with its goal to be a carbon-free company by 2035.

“Shape continues to lead the industry with innovative, lightweight solutions for next-generation vehicles,” said Mark White, president and CEO of Shape Corp.

In 2022, Shape also partnered with Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) to introduce Hydro CIRCAL — the Norwegian company’s brand of aluminum made with a minimum of 75% recycled, post-consumer scrap — to the U.S. market for the automotive industry.

At the time, Shape said it plans to use the recycled aluminum to produce various automotive components. Due to its lightweight functionality, recycled aluminum is a growing concept for the industry with the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Shape also released its first annual sustainability report in August 2022 to highlight its progress and vision for a more sustainable future.

“As the industry presses forward with sustainable initiatives, while embracing the spirit of excellence and innovation, we see opportunity to lead, to collaborate, listen and improve,” White said.