2022 Newsmaker: Martin Stein

Martin Stein

Founder, Managing Director

Blackford Capital

In 2022, Blackford Capital was immersed in acquisitions, sales and the addition of a new portfolio and team member.

The Grand Rapids-based private equity investment firm made a new addition to its aquatics and leisure portfolio in the spring through the acquisition of INYO Pool Products by its portfolio company Aqua-Leisure Recreation.

Blackford also made multiple sales and exits in 2022. This included the $54 million sale of its portfolio company Quality Aluminum Products to Gibraltar Industries Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer based in New York. In addition, last year marked the sale of Grand Equipment Company and Hall Technologies.

In October, Blackford announced the consolidation of three of its portfolio companies — Boston Trade Interior Solutions, Design Environments Inc. and ID Collaborative — into one company, Design Environments.

The firm also introduced its new patio consolidation portfolio toward the end of 2022. Currently, the portfolio includes Starfire Direct, a provider of outdoor patio furnishings, and Artificial Turf Supply, a manufacturer, distributor and internet-based supplier of artificial turf products.

“This platform is well positioned for organic and inorganic growth,” said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital founder and managing director. “As the remote workforce continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels, we see the home outdoor sector continuing to expand as consumers focus on building and improving comfortable and engaging backyard and home experiences.”

In 2022, Ken Wagner joined Blackford as its CFO to lead finance, accounting, regulatory, compliance, reporting and controls functions. Wagner also oversees portfolio company due diligence and supports the deals team.